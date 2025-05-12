Minister launches media literacy drive in schools to combat fake news

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has extended the national media and information literacy (MIL) campaign to secondary schools, warning of the dangers young people face in the digital age.

Speaking at the TEDxNTICAbujaYouth 2025 event held at the Nigerian Tulip International College in Abuja, Idris emphasised the growing influence of social media on young minds and stressed the importance of educating students early on how to critically assess online content.

“The digital world brought about the era of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation. It’s not about picking up your microphone or smartphone and just saying anything—you also need media and information literacy,” Idris said.

The minister revealed that a UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy Institute—the first of its kind globally—will begin operations in Nigeria this November.

The institute will train Nigerians and international participants to better navigate the digital information space.

Reflecting on the event’s theme, “Passion,” Idris shared a personal story about his dream of becoming a broadcaster, which was temporarily shelved in favour of higher education. That detour, he said, ultimately led to greater achievements.

“Today, I’m not just a broadcaster—I’m the chief spokesman of the government of Nigeria,” he said.