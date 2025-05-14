FG, US hold talks on press freedom, cybercrime act review

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the National Assembly, media, and other stakeholders in reviewing Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act to ensure it reflects a broad national consensus.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, May 13, after a meeting with the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasised that the review aims to produce legislation that is both inclusive and effective.

“We will have our input there by working with the National Assembly, other stakeholders, the media and everyone, to ensure that we have an Act that is acceptable by all and that also serves its purpose,” Idris said.

The Minister reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to press freedom, describing it as a cornerstone of democracy.

READ ALSO: Minister launches media literacy drive in schools to combat fake news

“There is no democratic experience that can succeed without the Fourth Estate of the Realm,” he said.

Idris urged media practitioners to uphold professionalism and patriotism while exercising their rights.

“While observing press freedom, they should ensure that there is enormous responsibility in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to promote media and information literacy to combat misinformation and fake news.

Ambassador Mills commended the Minister’s reaffirmation of press freedom, referencing the government’s statement on World Press Freedom Day.

“I welcomed his statement… that reiterated his government’s commitment to the freedom of the press,” Mills noted.

He also expressed confidence in the Ministry’s involvement in shaping reforms to the Cybercrime Act, stating the conversation was “a very good private discussion” that reflected mutual concerns over protecting freedom of expression.