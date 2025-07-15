Dangote, Osinbajo attend Awujale’s Islamic funeral rites as traditionalists clash with security operatives (Photos)

The remains of the late Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, have been laid to rest at his private residence, Ogbagba Court, Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The revered monarch, who passed away at 91, was buried according to Islamic rites in line with his long-standing position that every Ijebu king should be buried according to the tenets of their personal faith as well as the demands of his family.

The Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Sheikh Muftaudeen Ayanbadejo, led the final prayers before the late king was interred in a specially constructed mausoleum beside his parents’ tombs.

But the solemnity of the occasion was briefly disrupted when a group of traditionalists stormed the burial venue, reportedly to carry out age-long rites. Their efforts were rebuffed by security personnel, including soldiers, who turned them away.

The funeral drew a crowd of dignitaries, led by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote. Also present were Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun counterpart Dapo Abiodun, who both paid glowing tributes to the late monarch.

Sanwoolu posted on X, saying;

‘Today, I joined others in paying my last respects to His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

His presence anchored the community for generations, and his legacy will continue to guide it. Although Oba Adetona’s passing is a great loss, the values he championed live on.

My sincere condolences go to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the royal family, and the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State.’

Federal Government officials, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Prince Gboyega Oyetola, were also in attendance.

Other top personalities spotted at the funeral included former Ogun State Governors Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former UK ambassador Sarafa Isola; ex-Deputy Governor Senator Gbenga Kaka, and Senate Appropriations Chair, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

The burial, originally scheduled for earlier in the day, was delayed by over two hours before concluding around 6pm.