No biggest pot of beans - Chef Dammy denies chasing Hilda Baci's world record

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has debunked reports claiming she is preparing to cook the “biggest pot of beans” as part of another marathon cooking challenge.

In a video shared online, Chef Dammy dismissed the speculation as false, urging the public not to believe unverified information circulating on social media.

She clarified that she has no such project in the works and described the rumour as another example of how quickly misinformation spreads in Nigeria’s digital space.

Earlier this week, unconfirmed reports surfaced on social media suggesting that Chef Dammy was planning to attempt a record-breaking feat by cooking the largest pot of beans. The claim spread rapidly across various platforms, sparking reactions, jokes, and commentary from Nigerians.

The rumour came on the heels of celebrity chef, Hilda Baci’s latest world record feat. On Friday, September 12, 2025, Baci put Nigeria back on the global culinary map, this time by cooking the biggest pot of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The achievement, officially announced on Monday, further solidified Baci’s status as one of the country’s most celebrated chefs, keeping food-related discussions at the forefront of public conversation.

Why Chef Dammy again?

For anyone who has somehow missed the gist, Chef Dammy rose to fame in 2023 after her daring attempt at a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Ekiti State. The marathon brought her nationwide attention, online debates, and, like many viral stars, a mix of both love and criticism.

Since then, her name has become somewhat synonymous with cooking stunts. So when a random rumour about her “biggest pot of beans” surfaced online, many people didn’t even question it. After all, it sounded like something she could actually be planning.

“I am not cooking the biggest pot of beans,” Chef Dammy said while addressing the rumors. She explained that while she remains passionate about her culinary journey, she is currently not engaged in any Guinness World Record attempt or cooking challenge of that nature.

This clarification comes amid growing public interest in record-breaking events following the recognition of Hilda Baci, a popular Nigerian chef who gained international attention with her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

Chef Dammy congratulates Hilda Baci

In the same breath, Chef Dammy took the opportunity to celebrate Hilda Baci’s recent accomplishments. She extended her congratulations to the Guinness World Record holder, commending her resilience and success in putting Nigerian cuisine and culinary talent on the global stage.

Her gesture has been received positively online, with many observers highlighting it as an example of support and solidarity among young Nigerians in creative industries.

In recent years, marathons and especially food-related records have become a prominent trend in Nigeria. These events have not only served as personal achievements for participants but also as platforms to showcase Nigeria and its heritage to the world.

Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record achievement particularly drew global recognition, sparking a wave of similar attempts across the country.

While some argue that the challenges are driven by social media clout, others believe they reflect the creativity, resilience, and ambition of Nigerian youths in finding new ways to gain international relevance and put the country on the global stage.

By debunking the rumor and publicly congratulating Hilda Baci, Chef Dammy has reaffirmed her commitment to focusing on her own path, undistracted by false reports.

Chef Dammy is currently enrolled in a diploma program in professional culinary studies. This step signals her determination to strengthen her expertise, refine her craft and also build a sustainable career in the culinary industry.

For now, Nigerians may not be seeing a “biggest pot of beans” record attempt. But one thing remains clear: with global recognition and cultural pride, the country’s talents are steadily shaping a positive narrative for Nigeria worldwide.

