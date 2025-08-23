Hilda Baci set to make history by cooking largest pot of jollof rice ever

Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci is poised to make history again by cooking the largest pot of Jollof rice ever made.

She announced the plan on Instagram with a video, revealing interesting details about the historic venture.

The historic cooking event, which Hilda will be doing in collaboration with the seasoning and culinary brand, Gino, is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 12, 2025.

According to Hilda, the event will feature a giant pot measuring six meters wide and six meters tall.

Alongside the announcement video, which was shared on Instagram, Hilda revealed that she’s been working on the dream for about two years.

She wrote, “Almost two years ago, I had the dream to cook the largest pot of Jollof Rice ever made. And now, with ginonaija and YOU, that dream is coming alive.

“Six meters wide. Six meters tall. September 12, we make history together. Because what is Jollof without you to share it with?”

Hilda further explained that the event is more than just a cooking feat; it’s a celebration of Nigerian food, culture, music, and community spirit.

Describing Jollof rice as “the heartbeat of West Africa,” Hilda noted that she wanted Nigerians and Africans to see themselves reflected in the boldness of the project.

She said, “Some dreams keep us awake until we make them a reality. In 2023, it was the Hilda Baci that took the world by storm.

“This year, it’s Jollof, the heartbeat of West Africa. A taste that tells our story. It’s more than cooking. It’s a celebration of our food, our culture, music and us.

“We’re making history again and I want you to be there when it happens. Two years ago, I imagined the largest pot of Nigerian Jollof rice the world has ever seen. And today, with Gino, a brand we all grew up with, my dream is becoming a reality.”

Hilda is set to make history again after she rose to international prominence in 2023 with her Cook-a-thon that saw her break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, cooking for 87 hours and 50 minutes.