BREAKING: Human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi sent to prison

Human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi has been remanded in prison over allegations of defaming Afe Babalola, SAN, a renowned legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University.

Farotimi’s controversial book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, is at the centre of the case.

Farotimi was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday, where he faced 16 counts of defamation.

Pleading not guilty, the activist maintained his stance against the charges.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osun, argued for Farotimi’s remand, citing the need to maintain national security while investigations continued.

“For the stability of the legal and public systems, it is crucial that the suspect remains in custody,” Osun stated.

However, defence counsel Dayo Akeredolu strongly opposed the motion, urging the court to grant bail on self-recognisance.

“The charges are bailable, and my client poses no flight risk. He remains innocent until proven otherwise,” Akeredolu contended.

Despite the defence’s appeal, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ruled in favour of remand and set December 10 as the date for the next hearing.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with supporters of Farotimi questioning the implications for free speech in Nigeria.