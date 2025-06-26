BREAKING: Court hands death sentence to Salome Adaidu’s killer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

In a landmark ruling, the High Court in Lafia has sentenced gospel singer Oluwatimileyin “Timileyin” Ajayi to death by hanging for the gruesome killing and dismemberment of 24‑year‑old NYSC member Salome Adaidu.

Justice Simon Aboki handed down the verdict after finding Ajayi guilty of culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Northern Nigeria Penal Code.

During his trial, Ajayi had been accused of murdering Adaidu at his residence in Papalana, New Karshi, on January 12, 2025.

He was later caught attempting to dispose of her severed body—a shock that reverberated nationwide given his status as a gospel musician.

Pulse Nigeria reported how Ajayi allegedly confessed during police interrogation, stating, “She was my girlfriend. She was always cheating on me,” before notching a chilling “I have no regrets.”

The trial, marked by dramatic courtroom scenes, featured Ajayi entering with a Bible, visibly praying even as the victim’s relatives and onlookers watched.

On January 27, 2025, Pulse Nigeria reported the incident, describing how Ajayi pleaded not guilty despite the discovery of Salome’s dismembered remains in his care.

That earlier report documented the intense security around the court and highlighted the court’s adjournment pending further evidence presentation.