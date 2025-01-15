'We don't know him': Deceased family denies relationship existed between Salome and Timileyin

The family of slain National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Salome Adaidu has denied any connection between her and her alleged killer, Timileyin Ajayi.

Esther Adaidu, Salome’s elder sister, expressed disbelief at the association, stating, “This so-called Timi guy, we don’t know him. We have never seen him until we were told he murdered and dismembered our sister.”

She called for justice, adding, “He admitted to me that he killed her. Justice must be served.”

Salome’s uncle, Samson Adaidu, echoed the family’s sentiments. He described the gruesome nature of the crime, revealing, “He butchered her into more than 50 pieces and packed them in six polythene bags. It’s unimaginable.”

Suspect Confesses Without Remorse

Timileyin Ajayi, currently in police custody, confessed to the murder, citing infidelity as his motive.

“She was cheating. I saw her chats with other guys on her phone. It’s not something I planned; it just happened,” he told Channels TV.

Shockingly, Ajayi showed no remorse , stating, “Life is reciprocal. I don’t have regrets because we were compatible."

Salome, a 24-year-old NYSC member serving in Abuja, had visited Ajayi in New Karshi, Nasarawa State before the tragic incident occurred.

Her murder has sparked outrage nationwide, with citizens demanding swift justice.

Police Promise Swift Justice

The Nasarawa State Police Command has assured the public of a thorough investigation.

Spokesperson SP Ramhan Nansel stated, “The suspect will be arraigned upon conclusion of the investigation. If found guilty, he will face the full force of the law.”

Nansel urged anyone with additional complaints against Ajayi to come forward. The case has cast a spotlight on gender-based violence and the need for stricter measures to protect women.