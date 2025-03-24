Benue govt accused of plotting ₦500m bribe to influence judiciary

The Centre for Judicial Integrity (CJI) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate the alleged allocation of ₦500 million by the Benue State Government to bribe officials of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, March 24, CJI Convener Mr Solomon Adodo alleged that certain government appointees funnelled the funds to attempt to influence NJC’s proceedings regarding the removal of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Honorable Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

According to Adodo, a significant portion of the money was allegedly routed through three state officials who have been making frequent trips to Abuja.

He claimed that these officials have been engaging with key figures in the judiciary to manipulate the outcome of NJC deliberations.

“The actions of these government functionaries reflect a dangerous level of ignorance about governance and the rule of law. The judiciary must remain independent and free from political interference,” Adodo stated.

The CJI also decried the ongoing strike by the Benue State Judiciary, which began in December 2024 due to the government’s failure to implement the new ₦75,000 minimum wage for judiciary workers.

Criticism of Gov Alia's govt

The group criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration for allowing the state’s judicial system to remain paralysed instead of engaging in constructive dialogue.

Despite the alleged bribery attempts, Adodo revealed that some NJC members had rejected the money, reinforcing the integrity of the judicial body.

“Their principled stance against corruption strengthens public trust in the judiciary,” he added.

The CJI has urged anti-corruption agencies to conduct transparent investigations into the alleged misappropriation of funds and called on the NJC to remain resolute in upholding judicial independence.