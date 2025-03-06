Tinubu, Ganduje gets fresh notice over Benue crisis

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to urgently intervene in the ongoing judiciary crisis in Benue State.

The groups warned that the situation could pose a significant threat to democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the Director General of the APC Support Groups, Dr Ak Peters, expressed concerns that opposition parties might exploit the crisis to weaken the APC-led government in Benue.

“We are disappointed that the former chairman went to court to challenge the party’s decision, despite the constitution stating that members must exhaust internal mechanisms first,” Peters stated.

The crisis began in February 2024, when the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) dissolved the Benue State Executive, led by Hon. Austin Agada, and replaced it with a unity caretaker committee.

However, Agada challenged the decision in court, leading to a legal battle. The APC support groups also accused the Benue State Chief Judge of favouring opposition forces.

“We strongly observe that the Chief Judge is being used to frustrate our government in Benue and attack President Tinubu ahead of 2027,” Peters alleged.

The groups further criticised the relocation of the Benue Local Government Election Tribunal to Abuja.

“There is no constitutional provision allowing this move. This is an attempt to undermine the party’s leadership and Mr President,” they warned.