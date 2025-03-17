PHOTOS: Massive protest erupts in Abuja over Benue judiciary crisis

A massive protest rocked Abuja on Monday as members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria staged a demonstration against what they described as the “politicisation of the judiciary” in Benue State.

The protesters, led by the coalition’s convener, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, submitted a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) demanding urgent intervention from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Speaking at the protest, Ude-Umanta accused Justice Maurice Ikpambese, the Chief Judge of Benue State, of unilaterally waiving security deposits for petitioners at the Local Government Election Tribunal, an act he described as a blatant violation of the law.

He further alleged that Ikpambese relocated the tribunal to Abuja in clear contravention of Benue State’s electoral laws.

“The judiciary is the bedrock of any democracy, but today, it has become more politicised than registered political parties,” Ude-Umanta said.

“How can a Chief Judge flagrantly abuse his office and the NJC remains silent?”

The coalition also took issue with Justice M.M. Adamu of the FCT High Court, accusing him of judicial sabotage after he issued an order allowing the tribunal to sit in Abuja , despite an earlier Federal High Court ruling in Makurdi barring such a move.

“There is no justice near Justice M.M. Adamu for granting an order against Benue’s electoral laws,” Ude-Umanta stated.

“He is no longer fit to be a judge anywhere in the world.”

The coalition urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to act swiftly in purging corrupt elements from the judiciary.

It also called on President Tinubu to intervene, warning that the Benue judiciary crisis could undermine public trust in the legal system.

The protesters alleged threats of police intimidation but commended the FCT Commissioner of Police for ensuring orderliness.