Bandits break into ex-NYSC D-G Gen. Tsiga's residence, abduct him and others

Bandits have reportedly attacked Tsiga town in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, where they were said to have abducted an unspecified number of people including the former NYSC Director-General, retired Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt from some reliable sources that the incident occurred around midnight, on Thursday.

They said that the bandits, in their numbers, went with dangerous weapons, shooting and forcefully gaining access to Tsiga’s residence.

The sources also revealed that one bandit was killed, but no one was killed from the residents of the area during the attack.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, told NAN:

I am yet to be briefed on the facts of the reports. I’ll get back to you as soon as I get the details, please.

Yes, there was a reported case of abduction in Tsiga town but we are yet to fully ascertain who and who was kidnapped.

Recently, the Sokoto State Government has alerted boarder communities and other citizens of the state to be cautious of fleeing bandits.

Ahmad Usman, Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, gave the warning in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto. He said the move was sequel to the sustained military onslaught against the bandits in the eastern part of Sokoto State and its environs.

He noted with delight that the joint military operations in the area had been successful, leaving the terrorists disorganised.

Many terrorist enclaves were identified and destroyed, with several bandits neutralised, hundreds of kidnapped victims are also rescued in the ongoing operations.

As security operatives put more pressure on the bandits, they are fleeing to other areas with their injured members.

Therefore, we want our people to be cautious, as some bandits may disguise and seek refuge in villages or receive treatment at local clinics, Usman said.