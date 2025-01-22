Sokoto govt alerts residents on bandits fleeing from military onslaught

The Sokoto State Government has alerted boarder communities and other citizens of the state to be cautious of fleeing bandits.

Ahmad Usman, Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, gave the warning in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto.

He said the move was sequell to the sustained military onslaught against the bandits in the eastern part of Sokoto State and its environs.

He noted with delight that the joint military operations in the area had been successful, leaving the terrorists disorganised.

”Many terrorist enclaves were identified and destroyed, with several bandits neutralised, hundreds of kidnapped victims are also rescued in the ongoing operations.

”As security operatives put more pressure on the bandits, they are fleeing to other areas with their injured members.

”Therefore, we want our people to be cautious, as some bandits may disguise and seek refuge in villages or receive treatment at local clinics,” Usman said.

According to him, government encourages residents to report any suspicious activities to security agencies, so as to contribute to the efforts of securing the state.