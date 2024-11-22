'Not for boys' - APC chieftain declares Seyi Tinubu unfit to govern Lagos

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has dismissed growing calls for Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, to contest for Lagos State governorship in 2027.

In a Facebook post, Igbokwe described the advocacy for Seyi’s governorship as a “needless distraction” that aimed to undermine the president’s administration.

“Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos Governor? This is a needless distraction. To pull PBAT [President Bola Ahmed Tinubu] down is their target,” Igbokwe wrote.

The APC stalwart emphasised that leading a state as dynamic and demanding as Lagos requires significant experience and maturity, which he implied Seyi lacks.

“Ruling Lagos is not the job of boys,” he added.

The comments come amid growing speculation about Seyi Tinubu’s potential political ambitions, with some urging the younger Tinubu to follow in his father’s footsteps.

However, Igbokwe’s remarks highlight internal dissent within the ruling party over the issue. Igbokwe also called for focus on governance, urging those making the calls to allow President Tinubu to concentrate on his “very engaging and tasking job.”

The APC leader’s statement has sparked mixed reactions, with some party members and supporters applauding his bluntness, while others see it as an unnecessary public critique.