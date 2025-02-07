Anambra Govt demolishes illegal structures, shanties over security concerns

The Anambra Physical Planning Board (AnPPB) on Friday, embarked on the demolition of illegal structures and shanties in the State.

Mr Chike Maduekwe, Managing Director of AnPPB who spoke to journalists on Friday, said the structures pose environmental and security threats to the people of the areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that structures demolished included shanties around the perimeter fence of public buildings in Nkisi, and an ongoing building on a canal in Enekwasumpu, Omogba area of Onitsha.

Maduekwe said that the three-month notice given to developers to provide proof of building approval had elapsed and enforcement had commenced.

He said Gov. Chukwuma Soludo had given a directive that the board ensured full compliance with physical planning and control, adding that the administration was a government of law and order.

He said the exercise would be total and continuous as the government would not want to put the lives of people at risk, no matter how highly placed the offenders were. He said;

Operation show your building permit’s grace has expired and we have started visiting those who we feel are recalcitrant.

We got a report that somebody was building on a canal and upon inspection, we found that the man had been warned long ago, he came to AnPPB for approval but we did not grant him and he went ahead.

This site poses a security challenge because the report we have says girls are raped here at night and criminals operate here at night.

FURTHER READING: FCTA demolishes 50 duplexes and bungalows built by land grabbers in Lugbe

He also uses private security to beat up passers-by and seize their cell phones.

We will monitor this place, we will invite the developer to come and explain other things we saw which we cannot talk about openly.