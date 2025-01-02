'Demolition must go ahead': Wike stands firm on FCT cleanup

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, has reaffirmed his commitment to demolishing illegal structures in Abuja despite mounting criticism.

He described the backlash as distractions that would not deter his administration from sanitising Nigeria’s capital city.

"People must complain, but I can tell you such complaints cannot distract us," Wike asserted during a recent address. "I am much focused, and since it is part of our job, we will continue to do what is necessary."

The minister emphasised that the ongoing demolition exercise is a crucial step toward restoring order and enhancing the aesthetics of the FCT.

"Forget about what people say about demolition. Demolition must go ahead. We demolish shanties, we demolish illegal buildings. It doesn’t matter what anybody will say," he stated.

Wike also expressed confidence that his efforts would eventually gain public approval.

"At the end of the day, they will still come back to say, ‘you did a good job,’" he remarked, highlighting his determination to prioritise the collective good over individual interests.

The minister called on residents to remain focused and assured them that his administration is resolute in achieving its objectives for the benefit of all Nigerians.

"We are determined to achieve the desired results for Nigeria, not for individuals," he concluded.