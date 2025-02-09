Amaechi, Bafarawa accused of plotting nationwide unrest - petitions reach IGP, DSS

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS), accusing former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and ex-Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa of attempting to destabilise Nigeria.

In the petition signed by its national president, Bilal Abdulahi, the group alleged that Amaechi and Bafarawa are sponsoring mass protests across northern Nigeria under the guise of economic grievances.

The protests, it claimed, would begin from Bafarawa’s village and extend to Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Katsina States.

“This is a treasonous activity that must not be tolerated in any democratic society,” the petition stated.

RAYCN further alleged that Amaechi is financing Bafarawa, who is mobilising resources to execute the planned demonstrations.

The group urged security agencies to intervene, warning that the protests could incite unrest and undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“They do not care about the millions of Nigerians who will suffer from the economic downturns that may arise from instability,” the petition read. “Their goal is to plunge Nigeria into crisis to bargain for relevance.”

RAYCN reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s unity and called on security agencies to act swiftly, insisting that “treasonous activities must not be tolerated.”