Amaechi draws Ohanaeze Ndigbo's anger for criticising Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has condemned, in the most substantial term, the remarks made by former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling class.

Amaechi, also former Rivers State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been in the eye of the storm all week following his comments at a national conference organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development in Abuja.

He had called on the younger generation to be ready to snatch power because Tinubu and other members of the political class would not willingly give it to them.

He also alleged that politicians would resort to extreme measures, including "stealing, maiming, and killing," to remain in power in 2027 and beyond, encouraging the youth to be more daring.

Amaechi faces backlash from Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The former minister's remarks have been criticised by various quarters, including Defence Minister Bello Matawalle, who warned that Amaechi's utterances would have consequences.

Reacting in a statement by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in Kaduna on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned Amaechi's 'incendiary remarks.'

The body also distanced itself from the former Governor’s statements, noting that such rhetorics threaten democracy, peace, and civility.

Isiguzoro firmly declared that the Igbo people would never endorse any political conspiracy to undermine the legitimacy of an elected President.

“Amaechi’s outrageous call for Nigerians to resort to ‘brutal force’ in an attempt to snatch power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by 2027 starkly contravenes the principles of civility, democracy, and peace that we hold dear.

“Amaechi’s equally disconcerting assertion that politicians must be willing to ‘steal, maim, and kill’ to retain power not only diminishes the dignity of our political discourse but also poses a dire threat to the very fabric of our society.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the reckless and incendiary comments made by Chibuike Amaechi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is essential to declare firmly that the Ndigbo will never endorse any political conspiracy aimed at undermining the legitimacy of an elected President.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo supports Matawalle

The organisation also supported Matawalle's stance on Amaechi's outburst, calling on the latter to retract the controversial statements and cease further inciting the populace.

“We unequivocally lend our support to the position articulated by the Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle.

“We echo his urgent call for Mr. Amaechi to retract his divisive statements and cease from further inciting the populace, lest he face the inevitable repercussions of his actions,” Isiguzoro stated.

Ohanaeze reaffirmed its unwavering allegiance to Tinubu and commitment to fostering peace, stability, and fruitful governance in Nigeria.

“Our resolve is steadfast, as we remain committed to fostering peace, stability, and fruitful governance in Nigeria.