Amaechi, Bafarawa accused of plotting to destabilise Tinubu’s govt

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) has alleged that former governors Rotimi Amaechi and Attahiru Bafarawa are plotting to destabilise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

At a press conference on Thursday, February 6, RAYCN’s National President, Bilal Abdulahi, claimed the duo is working with foreign and local elements to incite unrest, drawing parallels to recent unconstitutional changes of government in parts of West Africa.

According to Abdulahi, the alleged plot includes stockpiling sophisticated firearms and staging protests across the North West, beginning from Bafarawa’s hometown and spreading to Sokoto, Zamfara, and other states.

He further accused Amaechi of financially supporting Bafarawa, who, in turn, is funding and mobilising Shinkafi to launch a smear campaign against Tinubu’s government.

"It is clear that their intention is to intimidate President Tinubu’s administration and make Nigerians believe that the government is not doing enough to improve their lives," Abdulahi stated.

RAYCN called on security agencies to investigate the alleged conspiracy and take immediate action against those involved.

"This is a matter of utmost state security concern," Abdulahi warned. "The country and our democracy are under serious threat by the activities of these individuals, and we cannot fold our arms until we are overwhelmed by their evil machinations."

He urged Nigerian youths, religious bodies, and democratic institutions to stand against any attempt to undermine the Tinubu administration.