ADC in Turmoil: Party chieftain declares self chairman, rejects David Mark

There’s fresh drama in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Nafi’u Bala, a former governorship candidate in Gombe State, has declared himself the national chairman of the party.

Bala, who also once served as the party’s national deputy chairman, made the declaration at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday night. He’s accusing the David Mark-led faction of hijacking the party and violating its constitution.

His statement comes just weeks after several political heavyweights, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir el-Rufai, Aminu Tambuwal, Rotimi Amaechi, and others, adopted the ADC as the official coalition platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, not everyone is on board with the new arrangement, as Bala called the move a “shoddily rehearsed political melodrama” orchestrated by outsiders trying to take control of the party without following due process.

He said the ADC’s leadership had “abandoned their constitutional duties” and handed over the party to political strangers who neither belong to nor contested on its platform.

“This total surrender and capitulation is without any known precedent in our democratic journey,” he said. “We are strongly resolved to challenge this affront in court.”

This rift traces back to July 2, when Ralph Nwosu, the ADC’s founder and longtime chairman, resigned alongside the entire national working committee and endorsed David Mark as interim leader. Then, earlier this week, Nwosu claimed he was offered three ministerial positions to shelve the plan of turning ADC into an opposition alliance.

In the latest development, Bala, backed by a faction of loyalists, says he’s stepping in as interim chairman based on the party’s constitution. He’s calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise him as the legitimate leader of the party officially.

Meanwhile, Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, has also spoken out against the opposition coalition, insisting the party isn’t anyone’s “private platform.”