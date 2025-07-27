The coalition party, the African Democratic Congress ADC, has claimed that serving governors are yet to join them because of the intimidation they would face from the President Bola Tinubu government.

The party stated this in response to criticism that it doesn't have governors in its fold. The ADC argued that the absence of serving governors on its card doesn't make it less formidable, reiterating his determination to send the Tinubu administration packing in 2027.

Acting Spokesman of the ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known after a meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North) in Abuja, a bloc within the APC, on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The opposition party said Nigerians are displeased with the current administration and it's ready to give the ruling party a run for its money in the upcoming elections.

Abdullahi declared the ADC's readiness to match the APC in any way, stating that it would be difficult for the ruling party to rig the 2027 polls.

“We don’t need to particularly target any serving governor. We know that no serving governor will want to come to us now because of the kinds of intimidation that they are facing. We know what they are doing to them.

"Some of them who cannot jump to their party (APC) are saying we are endorsing their presidential candidate. No problem. But what you are seeing is a conspiracy against the Nigerian people. The ADC welcomes everybody, but we are convinced that we are a movement that has the backing of the majority of Nigerians who are not happy with the direction this country is going,” he said.

ADC slams naysayers

The coalition-backed party also dismissed predictions by ruling party elements that the ADC would collapse within six months of its emergence, insisting that it represents the interests of Nigerians.

“Well, we are counting. It’s how many months now? How many months have we spent now? You know, when we started, they said it was dead on arrival, right? Now they are giving us a six-month lifespan. After six months, they will extend it because the coalition is a coalition of Nigerians. It is a coalition that represents the desired interests of Nigerians to be free from the current crisis of existence that they are facing.

"Every Nigerian who is hungry knows that he doesn’t want this to continue. Every Nigerian who is finding it difficult to pay his children’s school fees, whose salary has been reduced to just a piece of paper, knows that he needs an alternative and the only alternative today is the ADC.

“So, if they continue to say that, let them continue to wish that this will collapse, but I can assure you the leadership of the ADC is very clear about the challenges that we are facing. We are very clear about the trust that Nigerians put in us. Every single day we receive messages from across this country saying that you people should please ensure that this succeeds because this is our only hope.

"So they can continue to wish as much as they want, they can continue to predict as much as they want, but for us we are very clear about where we are going and where we want to take Nigeria,” Abdullahi added.

