ADC claims Tinubu gov’t offered 3 ministerial slots bribe; Presidency responds

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of attempting to bribe its leadership with three ministerial appointments in a bid to weaken the growing opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The allegation was made by the party’s founding chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, during the ADC’s 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja. Nwosu claimed he was personally offered one ministerial position, along with two additional slots for individuals of his choosing, an offer he said he rejected to protect the integrity of the opposition movement.

“They offered me ministerial slots—one for myself and two for people of my choice—but it was all aimed at killing the coalition,” Nwosu said. “When that failed, they resorted to kidnappings and intimidation. Yet, we stood firm for Nigeria.”

He alleged that public funds were being used to sabotage dissenting voices, adding that political saboteurs were “lodged in Abuja’s most expensive hotels” in a bid to fracture opposition unity.

The outgoing chairman described the ADC’s growth as a testament to its resilience, claiming the party now has over 100 elected officials, including 28 senators and 46 House of Representatives members — all allegedly secured without a major election cycle.

The NEC meeting also marked the formal handover to a new caretaker committee led by former Senate President David Mark as Chairman. Other members include ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola (Secretary), Bolaji Abdullahi (National Publicity Secretary), and six Deputy National Chairmen representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Presidency Denies Claims

However, the Presidency has swiftly dismissed the bribery allegations.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Tinubu, refuted the claim via a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. He described Nwosu’s story as “false and baseless,” insisting that only the President has the authority to offer ministerial appointments.

“From his words as reported, you know that he lied — that senior government officials of the Tinubu administration promised him three ministerial slots to not surrender his party to the coalition for a wild goose chase,” Bwala wrote.

“No government official(s) of whatever rank in our government can promise or grant ministerial slots but Mr President,” he added.

Bwala challenged Nwosu to name the officials allegedly involved, saying that a serious allegation such as this should come with specifics. He also ridiculed the party, describing it as an “Association of Disorganised Characters.”