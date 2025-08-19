'₦54bn spent on schools? show us the classrooms' - APC stalwart dares Otti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Prince Paul Ikonne, has challenged Governor Alex Otti to provide evidence of the ₦54 billion reportedly spent on school renovations, accusing the state government of playing semantics and misleading the public.

Governor Otti, during his monthly media chat at the weekend, dismissed claims of missing funds as “baseless” and rooted in a misunderstanding of government spending processes. He insisted that his administration had only spent ₦2.1 billion on school rehabilitation.

In a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Ujo Justice, PhD, Ikonne questioned the governor’s defence, citing state budget documents and independent reports which appear to contradict his claims.

“Why would a governor who parades seasoned accountants contradict himself just to downplay what has become a national issue? The question on every Abian’s lips remains: where are the schools and where is the ₦54 billion?” Ikonne asked.

Quoting a Sahara Reporters investigation, Ikonne noted that Abia’s budget performance records show ₦54.066 billion was spent on public school rehabilitation in the last quarter of 2024 alone, with a total of ₦58.323 billion reported for the entire fiscal year.

He further highlighted that ₦64.7 billion was allocated in the 2024 budget for renovating 51 schools — an average of ₦1.26 billion per school.

“This data makes it clear the governor is either deliberately misleading Abians or is unaware of what his government is signing off,” he added.

Ikonne welcomed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), demanding details of the ₦54 billion expenditure, including the schools renovated, their locations, and the scope of work.

“Governor Otti should stop hiding behind semantics. Budgets are estimates, but expenditures are facts. If he disputes this, let him publish the schools. Abians are not asking for excuses — we are asking for evidence,” Ikonne declared.

He urged the governor to prioritise accountability over propaganda, warning that leadership without transparency risks eroding public trust.