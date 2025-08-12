Abia APC probes Gov Otti over ₦54bn education funds

The Abia’s Best Interest Association, a pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, has questioned the whereabouts of ₦54 billion reportedly allocated for the renovation and retrofitting of public schools in Abia State in 2024, describing the state of infrastructure in many schools as deplorable.

During tours of Ugwunagbo and Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Areas, the group inspected several schools, including Ihie Community Primary School, Asa Umunka Primary School, Nneise Primary School, and Obuba Primary School.

According to the convener, Hon. Eze Chikamnayo, the decay was “even more alarming” in Isiala Ngwa South, the local government of Governor Alex Otti.

“One wonders if charity no longer begins at home,” Chikamnayo remarked, adding that the figures in the 2024 Budget Performance Report should reflect completed projects and actual spending, not just approved amounts.

The group further noted that ₦14 billion was reportedly withdrawn in 2023 for the same purpose.

Citing Otti’s earlier campaign pledge that “not a Kobo of Abia resources will be stolen,” the association accused the administration of “thriving on non-disclosure” and offering explanations only when prompted.

Group Slams Capital Classification of Basic School Supplies

Comparing Abia to neighbouring Imo and Enugu States, the agitators argued that the latter have visibly modernised public schools despite receiving similar federal allocations. [Facebook]

The group expressed alarm that items such as “recruitment of teachers” and “buying chalks” were listed as capital projects, questioning when such operational costs became capital expenditure.

Highlighting other contentious allocations, including over ₦18 billion for security votes and ₦7.28 billion for research and development, the association alleged that some projects listed in the budget “do not exist.”

Chikamnayo urged Abians to demand full accountability: “The future of our children is at stake, and no government should be allowed to mortgage it under the guise of inflated or questionable expenditure.”

