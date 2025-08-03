APC chieftain challenges Abia govt over ₦54bn school renovation claim

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Prince Paul Ikonne, has raised strong objections to the Alex Otti-led government’s claim that ₦54 billion was spent on the construction and retrofitting of just 53 public schools across the state.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Ikonne described the claim as “deeply suspicious, laughable, and insulting to the collective intelligence of Abians.”

He questioned the authenticity of the figure, pointing to the visibly dilapidated condition of schools in various parts of the state.

“What we see in Ukwa and other areas is an education sector in ruins, leaking roofs, moss-covered walls, caved-in ceilings, and children sitting on bare floors,” he said.

Citing a financial report signed by the state’s Accountant General, Njum Uma-Onyemenam, Ikonne noted that the alleged ₦54.07 billion was earmarked in 2024 from a total ₦320 billion generated by the state.

Yet, he insisted, no tangible outcomes are evident. He challenged Governor Otti to provide a full breakdown of the expenditure: “We want names of the schools, contractors, timelines, and visual evidence. Anything short of this is a blatant disregard for accountability.”

Ikonne called for journalists, civil society organisations, and independent observers to embark on an unscripted inspection of the supposed projects.

Highlighting further decay in institutions like the Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, he said, “If we can’t maintain our health college, how can we claim we’re improving education?”

He added that under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, states receive higher federal allocations and should use the resources to develop infrastructure rather than “media packaging and political marketing.”