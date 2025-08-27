Hardship vs heavy taxes: How Gov Otti’s ₦3.1bn levy could kill Aba’s hustle spirit

The political temperature in Abia State is rising as traders in Aba, the state’s commercial hub, mount stiff resistance against what they describe as a suffocating ₦3.1 billion annual levy imposed by Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

The pushback has gained momentum after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professor Uche Ikonne openly criticised Otti for “placing undue burdens on struggling business owners at a time of biting economic hardship.”

For years, Aba has been the lifeline of Abia’s economy, home to tens of thousands of traders, artisans, and small-scale manufacturers.

However, the new levy has triggered outrage, with many business owners warning that it could cripple the already fragile local economy.

Professor Ikonne echoed these frustrations, arguing that no government that claims to represent the people should demand such payments during a time of inflation and widespread unemployment.

“Aba traders cannot be paying ₦3.1 billion annually amid economic hardship. Governor Otti must rethink this policy before it causes irreversible damage,” he warned.

Otti’s Reformist Image Under Threat

Governor Otti, elected on the promise of transparency and reform, has so far enjoyed goodwill as a break from Abia’s past political leadership.

However, this tax controversy has opened him to accusations of insensitivity and poor judgment. Ikonne seized the moment to question Otti’s political direction.

“A reformist government should prioritise easing the burden of the people, not adding to it. If Governor Otti continues this way, he risks losing the trust of the very people who stood by him during the elections,” he said.

This sentiment is gaining traction on the streets of Aba, where many traders insist they may reconsider their political loyalties in future elections.

Political watchers warn that if the protests intensify, Otti could face a backlash strong enough to erode his grassroots support, particularly in Aba, which has historically played a decisive role in Abia politics.

A Looming Political Gamble

Beyond immediate economic pain, the levy represents a political gamble for Governor Otti. If he insists on enforcing the policy, he risks alienating a key constituency whose influence extends beyond commerce into electoral mobilisation.

But if he backtracks, he may face criticism for policy inconsistency and weak leadership. The controversy, therefore, poses a double-edged sword: upholding fiscal discipline at the expense of popularity or preserving goodwill at the risk of reduced state revenue.

For now, opposition figures like Ikonne are using the crisis to present themselves as champions of the people, hoping to consolidate their political strength.

Meanwhile, Aba traders are standing firm in their resistance, insisting that survival must come before government revenue. As the standoff continues, Abia’s economy and politics appear set for turbulence, with the governor’s reformist credentials on the line.

How Otti navigates this crisis could well determine not just the fate of Aba’s business community but also his own political future in Abia State.