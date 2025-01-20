Evil husband in jail for pouring hot oil on wife, stabbing her during dispute

A man identified as Kazeem Sholola, has been arrested by the Egba Division of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly attacking his wife, Mutiat Sholola, with hot oil and stabbing her in the head during a domestic dispute.
The incident occurred in the Ring Road Community of Owode Egba in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
According to a statement released by the command's spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, the attack followed a heated argument between the couple. The statement read;
A disturbing incident of domestic violence was reported to the Divisional Police Officer in Owode Egba, prompting a swift response. Concerned community members alerted the authorities, leading to an investigation.
The inquiry revealed a horrific act of violence perpetrated by Sholola against his wife. In a fit of rage, Sholola allegedly poured hot oil on his wife, causing severe burns.
The attack did not stop there, as he subsequently stabbed her in the head, inflicting further grievous injuries. The police responded promptly, and an investigation is currently underway to address this heinous act of domestic violence
Sholola sustained severe injuries and burns and was immediately rushed to Ore Ofé Hospital for medical treatment. The suspect, Sholola, was apprehended by the police and is currently in custody.
The Ogun State Police Command is investigating the incident and will ensure that justice is served. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of domestic violence and the urgent need for increased awareness and support for victims.
