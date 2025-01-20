Evil husband in jail for pouring hot oil on wife, stabbing her during dispute

A disturbing incident of domestic violence was reported to the Divisional Police Officer in Owode Egba, prompting a swift response. Concerned community members alerted the authorities, leading to an investigation.

The inquiry revealed a horrific act of violence perpetrated by Sholola against his wife. In a fit of rage, Sholola allegedly poured hot oil on his wife, causing severe burns.

The attack did not stop there, as he subsequently stabbed her in the head, inflicting further grievous injuries. The police responded promptly, and an investigation is currently underway to address this heinous act of domestic violence