Wizkid releases his highly anticipated 6th LP titled 'Morayo'

Wizkid drops his eagerly awaited sixth LP 'Morayo'.

After months of waiting, Wizkid has finally released his much-awaited eighth project and sixth album, 'Morayo,' named after his late mother.

Released on November 22, 2024, 'Morayo' packs 16 songs with 5 collaborations from Brent Faiyaz, Asake, Jasmine Sullivan, Anaïs Cardot, and Tiakola.

The album is preceded by 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz and 'Kese (Dance)'. Both singles set new Spotify Nigeria streaming record for highest opening day streams with 'Kese' accumulating 1.5 million streams thus surpassing the previous record held by Wizkid's single 'Piece Of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz which garnered 1.016M.

Wizkid also set the record for the most opening-day streams for an African artist on Spotify which restates his status as one of the continent's biggest stars.

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' also set an African streaming record on Spotify Wizkid now occupies the top four spots on the list of top 10 songs with the biggest first-day streams on Spotify Nigeria.