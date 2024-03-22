ADVERTISEMENT
Here are Africa's most popular artists across continent; Burna Boy tops lists

Dorcas Agambila

In 2024, the African music scene continues to thrive with a diverse array of talented artists making waves not only on the continent but also on the global stage.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

From the rhythmic beats to the infectious melodies of African artists, these artists have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique sounds and compelling performances.

The Afrobeat scene continues to dominate the airwaves, with heavyweights like Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid leading the charge. Davido, known for his infectious hits and charismatic stage presence, remains a powerhouse in the Nigerian music industry.

Here's a breakdown of Africa's most popular artists by location:

United Kingdom:

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Asake

Davido

United States:

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Europe:

Burna Boy

Portugal:

Anselmo Ralph

East Africa:

Diamond Platnumz

France:

Fally Ipupa

Burna Boy

Soolking

Caribbean:

Burna Boy

Davido

Timaya

West Africa:

Davido

Wizkid

Burna Boy

French-Speaking West Africa:

Fally Ipupa

Davido

Wizkid

Burna Boy

Ferre Gola

North Africa:

Amr Diab

Tamer Hosny

Mohamed Ramadan

Central Africa:

Fally Ipupa

Diamond Platnumz

India:

Rema

CKay

These artists have successfully captivated audiences across different regions, showcasing the diversity and richness of African music on a global scale.

