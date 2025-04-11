SERAP threatens to sue NBC for banning new song criticising Tinubu's bad governnace

A non-government organisation, Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP), has threatened to drag the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to court for banning the song released by Eedris Abdulkareem criticising President Tinubu's administration.

The song titled 'Tell Your Papa' is directed to Seyi Tinubu, the president's son who recently made headlines for calling his father the greatest president in Nigeria's history.

Amidst record inflation and rising insecurity, Tinubu's comment has been met with heavy criticism, with the latest being from the veteran rapper who sent the younger Tinubu a message to deliver to his father.

Eedris Abdulkareem's new song has since been banned by the NBC, who instructed that the song should "Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB)" as it falls within the “objectionable nature” under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The ban directive is contained in a memo dated April 9, 2025, issued by Susan Obi, the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring.

NBC noted that while the song has gained popularity across social media platforms, its lyrical content fell short of the acceptable standards of responsible broadcasting.

Reacting to the ban, SERAP gave NBC a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse the ban or face legal action. The NGO made this statement on its social media page on April 10, 2025.

The song which sends a strong message to President Tinubu whom Eedris called out for failing to keep to the Renewed Hope promises he made during the campaign.

Adbulkareem demanded that Seyi Tinubu, who recently embarked on a Ramadan tour of Northern Nigeria in an attempt to shore up his father's falling popularity, tell the president the truth about Nigeria's economic realities.