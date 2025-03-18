ICYMI: My father Nigeria’s greatest president – Seyi Tinubu declares [VIDEO]

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history.

In a video that went viral on Monday, March 17, Seyi made the statement while addressing a gathering of youths in Adamawa State.

He defended his father’s leadership, stating that despite criticism, the president remains committed to national progress.

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

He further praised President Tinubu’s governance, highlighting his focus on youth empowerment and economic development.

“He is the only president that has kept your people at home, from when he was governor to when he became president, the only president that considers youths, the only president that created a platform for young people to fly,” Seyi asserted.

He also credited his father with fostering an economy that benefits all Nigerians.

“The only president that created an economy that has benefitted everybody, the only president that is not trying to enrich his own pocket,” he added.

Seyi Tinubu has recently been active in the northern region, distributing food items and engaging with youth groups.

Earlier in March, he joined Kano residents, including the state chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Hashimu Dugurawa, to break the Ramadan fast. As part of his outreach efforts, he has also visited Yobe State.