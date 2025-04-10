The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has prohibited television and radio stations from airing the trending song, ‘Tell Your Papa,’ by veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem.

The ban directive is contained in a memo dated April 9, 2025, issued by Susan Obi, the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring.

The commission declared the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, citing its “objectionable nature.”

The section referenced prohibits the airing of content deemed inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency on Nigerian broadcast platforms.

NBC noted that while the song has gained popularity across social media platforms, its lyrical content fell short of the acceptable standards of responsible broadcasting.

“The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature," the statement partly read.

”It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The commission requests that your station exercise discretion and refrain from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.

“Your cooperation and commitment to upholding greatly appreciated. Thank you, Susan Obi -Coordinating Director, Broadcast Monitoring.”

Abdulkareem calls out Seyi Tinubu in a new song

The song, released earlier in the week, sparked controversy online. The singer singled out President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, challenging him to confront his father over the country's prevailing socio-economic conditions.

In the track titled 'Tell Your Papa,' shared on X on Sunday, Abdulkareem delivered a blunt message, painting a grim picture of the hardships everyday Nigerians are contending with.

The track comes as a diss to Seyi's recent comments while addressing a gathering of youths in Adamawa State, where he described his father as “the greatest president in Nigeria’s history.”

“Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga,” Abdulkareem punched in the hard-hitting lyrics.

“Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him; kidnappers dey kill Nigerians.