Davido to headline UK stadium concert alongside 50 Cent & Mary J Blige

Davido will headline the 2025 concert alongside 50 Cent and Mary J Blige.

Nigerian hitmaker Davido is one of Africa's biggest music export whose records have won him multiple awards and sold-out arenas.

Davido is set to record another major career milestone on July 3, 2025, when he headlines the 60,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The four-time Grammy nominee will be sharing the stage with American multi-platinum-selling rapper and global superstar 50 Cent and 9-time Grammy winner Mary J Blige.

This will mark Davido's first headline stadium concert in the UK where he has sold out multiple arenas including the iconic O2 Arena.



The concert presented by Iconic is another in their series of headline shows that brings together notable icons from different genres to give fans an exciting live music experience that cuts across different eras of music.

The Nigerian singer's status as a global superstar is also reflected in the caliber of his fellow headliners who are superstars with over two decades of global success.