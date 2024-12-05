Davido announces new album '5ive' set to drop in 2025

Davido unveils the title of his long-awaited fifth album.
On December 5, 2024, Davido took to his social media platforms to unveil the title for his fifth album which he calls '5ive'.
Ahead of the album release, Davido announced a new single 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck set for release on November 6, 2024.
In a post on his Instagram page, the four-time Grammy nominee said that his next album which is set for release on March 14, 2025, is straight from the heart and it will reflect his journey, his truth, and his growth.
"THE JOURNEY CONTINUES in 2025 with my new album, 5IVE!! This one is straight from the heart - my story, my truth, my growth.WE NOT WAITING THOUGH! Tonight at midnight I’m dropping a single “Funds” with @odumodublvck & @officialchikeThis one’s for the dreamers, the go getters and everyone chasing what’s theirs!Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!!!Album pre-order link in bio! OBO 30BG 🇳🇬," the caption reads.
'Funds' is the second song off Davido's upcoming album and it comes off the back of his single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley.
Davido's next album is also expected to feature a collaboration with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay who in an interview revealed the song to be a perfect partnership.
Fans will be eager to see the tracklist and guest appearances on the album which will be expected to continue to follow in the footsteps of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.