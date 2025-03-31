Davido makes history after becoming the first living African to cover this magazine

Nigerian superstar Davido has made history after becoming the first living artist to cover the RollingStone Africa magazine.

This feat is part of the ongoing roll out for the singer's upcoming fifth album titled 'Five' which is set for release on April 18, 2024.

At his listening party for the album, Davido reveaked that the project will feature 13 guest appearances with Victony, Musa Keys, and Victoria Monet set to be on the album.

Other initially confirmed guest features on the album include YG Marley who appeared on the single 'Awuke'.



Chike and OdumoduBlvck will also be on the album after joining Davido on 'Funds'.

'5ive' is also expected to feature a collaboration with Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay, who, in an interview, revealed that the song is a perfect partnership.

While appearing in a Twitch live stream with Nigerian alternative music star and Content creator Cruel Santino, Davido previewed two songs in his upcoming album '5ive'.

The hitmaker previewed one song produced by long-term associate Shizzi, who contributed to some of Davido's biggest hits, including his career-defining smash hit 'Dami Duro'.

On the stream, Davido shared why he chose to call his upcoming album 'Five'. He also revealed that veteran producer Selebobo produced one of the songs.

The album, initially scheduled for release on March 15, 2025, has been moved back to April 18.