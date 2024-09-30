Davido is a legend - Omah Lay hails him ahead of their collaboration

When asked which Nigerian superstar he's looking to collaborate with, Omah Lay named Davido before announcing that they have a song dropping soon.

The Port Harcourt-born singer described the collaboration with the Grammy nominee as a perfect song that matched their vibe.

"Actually we have a song and it's coming out soon. I am very excited about the record because it's something I never imagined would be this great and cool," Omah Lay said.

"The way we got along and made the record is so cool, and Davido is also an amazing person," Omah Lay hails the Afrobeats hitmaker.

On the rise of Afrobeats in the US, Omah Lay stated that there are several notable stars from Nigeria with Davido being one of the biggest.

"Davido is a legend. He is big big," the singer hailed the hitmaker who has contributed massively to Afrobeats' global exportation.

The news of the collaboration between the superstars comes months after Omah Lay caused a stir online with a post where he said he thought Davido hated him.

While Omah Lay refused to reveal the song's name, he said it's set for release soon. Fans will be looking forward to the song which will precede his highly anticipated sophomore album which he recently revealed he had to start afresh after his idea was stolen by an artist he shared it with.

Speaking on his relationship with his fellow Nigerian Afrobeats stars, Omah Lay stated that while there's mutual respect, the competition is what keeps them striving to be the best.