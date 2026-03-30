Uyo came alive on Friday, March 27, 2026, as 33 Export Lager Beer made its much-anticipated return with the 33 Connect Party, a vibrant celebration of friendship, music, and shared moments held at Tropicana Mall.

The event marked the official relaunch of one of Nigeria's most iconic lager brands, now arriving in a boldly refreshed new bottle.

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From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere set the tone for the night. Laughter, music, and genuine camaraderie filled the venue as friends reunited, strangers connected, and the spirit of the brand, “Taste That Unites”, came to life in the most real and unscripted way possible.

Guests were treated to a lineup of lively games and fun activities that kept the energy high and the interactions flowing throughout the evening. But the night's most talked-about moment came in the form of the 33 Connect Friendship Table, a giant communal table shaped like "33," purpose-built for the occasion.

Guests gathered around it for the 33 Connect Table Toast, raising the newly unveiled 33 Export bottle together in a collective celebration of friendship and connection. It was a powerful, visual embodiment of everything the campaign stands for.

33 Export Lager Beer relaunches in style as Iyanya performs at the 33 Connect Party in Uyo

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The friendship table added an unforgettable moment to the night, turning the campaign theme "Taste That Unites" from a tagline into a tangible, shared experience. And as if the atmosphere needed any more fuel, Nigerian music star Iyanya took to the stage, delivering a high-energy performance of his biggest hits that had the crowd on their feet from start to finish.

33 Export Lager Beer relaunches in style in Uyo

Speaking at the event, Abayomi Abidakun, Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., stated: "The 33 Export Beer brand has always been about authentic connections, friendships and bringing people together, and this event was inspired by that spirit. 'Taste That Unites' is an expression that resonates with the Nigerian spirit of unity, and the choice of Uyo as the location to kickstart this relaunch underscores the brand's commitment to connecting with consumers nationwide."

33 Export Lager Beer brought the 33 Connect Party to Uyo

The 33 Connect Party in Uyo is the first in a series of experiences rolling out across the country. The celebration moves next to Benin City, Edo State, where 33 Export will bring the same energy, the same spirit of connection, and the same great taste to a new city.

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Iyanya performed at 33 Connect Party to Uyo

Follow @33ExportNigeria on Instagram and join the conversation using #TasteThatUnites #33ConnectParty. Enjoy 33 Export Responsibly. 18+.