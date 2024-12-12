Dapper Music reacts to Shallipopi's claims, calls them extremely disappointing

Dapper Music reacts to the issue surrounding Shallipopi's split from the company.

On December 11, 2024, Shallipopi announced that he had parted ways with Dapper Music over claims of breach of trust and lack of financial transparency.

In the press release shared on his Instagram page, Shallipopi stated that Dapper Music breached trust when he was made to sign a publishing deal with Dvpper Digital, a subsidiary of the company founded by Damilola Akinwunnmi, AKA Dapper.

Shallipopi also alleged that Dapper Music failed to provide him with full details of his financials and made him sign off on 30% of his earnings in perpetuity.

Reacting to these claims, Dapper Music issued a statement in which the company categorically denied the claims, which it labeled as shocking and unfounded.



The label maintained that every contract presented to the artists in its book is done with clarity, and transparency, and with the artists afforded full legal representation to guarantee their interest.

In reacting to the allegations of lack of financial transparency, Dapper Music stated that the label has fully cooperated with Shallipopi, real name Crowbn Uzama, and his auditors. They also added that a meeting was recently held on Monday, December 9, 2024, to address his request for his financial statement.

On Shallipopi's allegations that Dapper Music made him sign off 30% of his interest in perpetuity, the label clarified that there was no such term in his contract while adding that the rapper willingly accepted a 30% management cost which is a rate that meets global standards.