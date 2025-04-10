Burna Boy wins Best Overall Male Artist at 2025 AAEA Awards

Nigerian superstars won multiple categories at the recent AAEA Music Awards. The Nairobi-based award ceremony awarded Wizkid's 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz the prize for the Best Afro-R&B song.

British-Nigerian singer Darkoo won the award for the Best Diasporan Act after she enjoyed success with her hit single 'Favourite Girl' whose remix features Rema.

Asake's 'MMS' featuring Wizkid won the award for the Best Afro-Native Song. The single is one of the songs on his third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Sensational superstar Ayra Starr won the award for Best Female Artist in West Africa, while Street-pop star Seyi Vibez won for Best Male Artist.

Hitmaking rapper OdumoduBlvck was awarded the Best Rapper in West Africa.

Davido and Chris Brown's union yields another award as they won the prize for Best Global Collaboration for their song 'Hmm' off the American singer's album '11:11.'

Burna Boy took home the big award as he was named the Best Overall Male Artist of the Year in what is a testament to his status as a global superstar leading the exportation of African music.

Grammy winner Tems won the Best Global Female African Artist in what is another recognition of her status as a global star who is pushing the boundaries for African stars.

Other winners at the 2025 AAEA Awards include Diamond Platnumz, who won the award for Best Global African Male Artist.