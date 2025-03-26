Davido teases potential joint project & tour with close friend Chris Brown

Chris Brown and Davido have a close professional and personal relationship that has birthed multiple exciting singles.



Their relationship is set to hit another high point as they might be gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated joint EP.

Davido made this revelation during a live Twitch stream appearance with Cruel Santino where he revealed that Chris Brown would be on his next album '5ive'.

The five-time Grammy nominee also shared that he and the American R&B star have so many songs, and they are planning to release a collaborative project.



He also shared that they plan to embark on a joint tour.

American music star Chris Brown is one the most popular international stars in Afrobeats, especially for his many collaborations with Nigerian music stars.

Since the duo worked together on the smash hit single 'Blow My Mind' off Davido's second album A Good Time,' the duo has gone on to appear in four songs together.

Chris Brown featured Davido on 'Lower Body' off his album Indigo'. Davido and hitmaking producer KDDO also co-wrote the hit single 'Under The Influence'.

Davido tapped Chris Brown and Young Thug for 'Shopping Spree' on his third album, A Better Time' in 2020 before featuring on Chris Brown's 'Nobody Has To Know' in 2022.

Recently, Davido and Lojay earned their first Billboard Hot 100 entries courtesy of their appearance on Chris Brown's 'Sensational' which is one of the lead single off his latest album '11:11'.

The song also earned Davido and Lojay a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards.

The latest in their string of collaborations is 'Hmm' which featured on the deluxe version of Chris Brown's album '11:11'.

The song is Davido and Chris Brown's sixth collaboration as they continue to form a formidable team.

Davido and Chris Brown have developed a strong synergy which makes the idea of a joint EP attractive for listeners. It also helps that both superstars are signed to Sony Music.