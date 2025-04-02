Asake makes history as he's declared the biggest artist of 2024 in Nigeria

According to TurnTable Charts, Asake's third album, 'Lungu Boy,' is the best-performing album of 2024.

The album, which spent multiple weeks atop the chart, became Asake's third consecutive project to achieve this feat after his sophomore album, 'Work of Art,' dominated 2023.

Asake has topped every year-end album chart since its inception in 2022. His debut album ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ released in 2022 and his second album ‘Work Of Art’ released in 2023.

‘Lungu Boy’ debuted at No. 1 and spent a record-breaking 15 weeks at the top of the chart.

The two-time Grammy nominee was also declared the NO. 1 Artist of the Year, which sees him retain his crown as he becomes the first artist to receive this award for three consecutive years.

Here are the full list of winners of the 2024 TurnTable Awards.

No. 1 Artist: Asake

No. 1 Song: Twe Twe (Remix) by Kizz Daniel featuring Davido

No. 1 Album: Lungu Boy by Asake

No. 1 Music Video: Egwu by Chike & Mohbad

No. 1 New Artiste: Ayo Maff

No. 1 Record Label: EMPIRE

No. 1 Producer: Blaisebeatz

Outstanding Achievement in Music in Film: Adekunle Gold for his work on ‘Book of Clarence’ & ‘Christmas in Lagos’.

Outstanding Achievement in Live Performance: Ayra Starr for her performances as opening act on Coldplay’s Tour

Outstanding Achievement in Executive Role in Music (2024): Tega Oghenejobo

Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting in Music: Tay Iwar

Outstanding Achievement in Engineering in Music: Leandro “Dro” Hidalgo for his work as a mixing and mastering engineer on ‘HEIS,’ ‘Lungu Boy,’ and ‘S2’ - EP

Outstanding Achievement in Creative Direction in Music: Mavin’s Marketing Team for ‘The Year I Turned 21’ campaign

Comeback of the Year: Phyno for scoring two top 10 singles off his latest album ' ‘Full Time Job’; the album also became his first to enter the top ten of the official albums chart in 2024.