5 Artists expected to drop their debut albums in 2025

Debut albums are perhaps the most important project in an artist's career. They are usually described as the longest and often hardest album to make because of the role they play in an artist's career.
In Nigerian music, there's a list of classic debut albums that have paved the way for the success of the artists who have all gone on to make a mark in Nigerian music.
In 2025, several rising stars are expected to release their debut EP. Qing Madi recently opened the season with her debut LP 'I Am The Blueprint' which showcased her elevated songwriting and penmanship.
Other stars are expected to follow suit as they aim to showcase the spectrum of their talent.
Here are some of the stars expected to release their debut albums in 2025.
Magixx
Singer Magixx announced himself on the mainstream in 2021 with his self-titled debut EP which held the hit record 'Love Don't Cost A Dime'.
The singer who is one of the exciting voices in Nigerian music is set to release his debut album in February 2025 titled 'I Dream In Colour'.
Lojay
Lojay is no stranger to Nigerian mainstream pop music. Known for his picturesque writing, electrifying one-liners, and stunning melodies, Lojay's debut album is one of the most anticipated.
After the joint EPs with Sarz and Jae5 and releasing the hit-filled 'Gangster Romantic' EP, Lojay has announced that his debut album will be released in 2025.
Boy Spyce
Boy Spyce has showcased his soft melodies, versatilities, and persona on his 2022 self-titled debut EP.
The singer has continued his rise with the release of charting singles including the hit records 'Carry Me Go' and 'I don't care' with Khaid which was the most goggled song in Nigeria in 2024.
The singer is expected to release his debut album in 2025 as he aims to carve a niche for himself as one of the stars that will define the future of Nigerian music.
Zerrydl
Zerrydl is an exciting voice in Nigerian street music. His ability to switch effortlessly between rapping and singing combined with his witty flows has made him a viral star whose talent shines on his EPs 'Danger Zee' and 'Wara Wara SZN'.
Having cut his teeth and announced himself, fans will be expecting Zerrydl to release his debut album in 2025.
Soundz
Soundz is one of the generation of artists whose talent is connecting a global audience to Afrobeats.
His hit single 'Attention' rocketed him to mainstream success in 2022, and since then, Soundz has achieved impressive feats that make him one of the success stories of the digital era.
After releasing two EPs, Soundz will be aiming to hit the next level with his debut album.