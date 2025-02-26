5 Artists expected to drop their debut albums in 2025

Debut albums are perhaps the most important project in an artist's career. They are usually described as the longest and often hardest album to make because of the role they play in an artist's career.

In Nigerian music, there's a list of classic debut albums that have paved the way for the success of the artists who have all gone on to make a mark in Nigerian music.

In 2025, several rising stars are expected to release their debut EP. Qing Madi recently opened the season with her debut LP 'I Am The Blueprint' which showcased her elevated songwriting and penmanship.





Other stars are expected to follow suit as they aim to showcase the spectrum of their talent.