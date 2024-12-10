Boy Spyce tops Rema, Wizkid on the list of the most googled songs in Nigeria in 2024

Boy Spyce & Khaid tops 2024 list of the most searched songs in Nigeria.

Google is one of the places Nigerians search for songs and their details. In 2024, users were particular about Boy Spyce & Khaid's 'I Don't Care' which has emerged as the leading song on the search engine.

Boy Spyce & Khaid's 'I Don't Care' tops a list that also includes songs from superstars Wizkid, Rema, and Ayra Starr.

Mavin Records dominates the top with Rema's uptempo party-starter 'Ozeba' placed at NO. 2 while Ayra Starr's 'Commas' enters at NO. 3.

Kizz Daniel's cathy tune 'Twe Twe' is NO. 4 most searched song of 2024 while Wizkid's 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz rounds off the top 5.

Kizz Daniel is the only artist with more than 1 song on the top 10 with the hitmaker loggin 3 entries in a sign of his popularity. Ayra Starr is the only female star on the list while South African stars TitoM and Yuppe are the only non Nigerians on the list thanks to their hit single 'Twala Bam'.

Top 10 Most Searched Song in Nigeria in 2024