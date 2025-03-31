'Timeless' @2: Here are 17 accomplishments by Davido's fourth album

On March 30, 2024, Davido released his fourth album 'Timeless'. The album would go on to break multiple records.

The Grammy-nominated album spurned hit songs like 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys, 'Feel', and 'Kante' featuring Fave and 'Na Money' featuring Cavemen and Angelique Kidjo

The highly-anticipated album lived up to its expectations as it soared to commercial success thus becoming Davido's most successful album yet.

Here are 17 records set by Davido's 'Timeless'

1. ‘Timeless’ broke the all-time record for the biggest debut week by any album on Spotify Nigeria in its first day of release with 4.91 million streams on March 31; surpassing the previous record debut week total of 4.89M by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.

2. The first track on the album 'OVER DEM' broke the all-time record for most single-day streams for any song in Spotify Nigeria history, over 2x the previous record (460K).

3. 24 hours after its release 'Timeless' charted in the Apple Music Album charts with 102 countries.

4. 'Timeless' broke the record for the biggest first-day streams on Boomplay. — Its 7.25M streams on opening day surpasses the previously set record by Burna Boy’s 'Love, Damini' (3.38M).

5. 'Timeless' tops Apple Music Album chart in 26 countries.

6. 'Timeless' peaked at NO. 2 on the United Kingdom Apple Music chart which is a record for an African album.

7. Davido's 'Timeless' has set a new record for the first-day streams of African albums on Apple Music.

8. Davido's 'Timeless' had over 12 million streams in its first 24 hours, more than any other album in the history of Audiomack.

9. Davido’s ‘Timeless' has broken the record for the biggest African album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide.

10. He also broke the record for the most simultaneous African songs on Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100, with nine.

11. ‘Timeless' reached Number Two on Apple Music’s US Albums chart, a new record for an African album.

12. The album also broke the record for the African album with the most simultaneous Number One entries on Apple Music’s albums chart.

13. It became the first ever African album to hit #1 on the US iTunes Albums chart, doing this six days after release. 14. It set a new all-time record for the biggest debut for any album in Spotify Nigeria history the album tallied 14.5 million streams during the week of March 31 — April 6, surpassing the previous record of 4.89M streams by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.

15. ‘Timeless’ broke the record for the biggest debut week by any on Boomplay Nigeria The album has tallied over 22 million streams on the platform after four days of release surpassing the previous record of 18.8 million streams by Love, Damini (July 8 — 14, 2022).

16. 8 tracks from ‘Timeless’ occupied the first eight spots on the all-time list for the biggest weekly tally by any single on Spotify Nigeria 'OVER DEM' ranks at No. 1 with 1.26 million streams.