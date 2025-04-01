5 Must-Watch Netflix series to binge this week

Netflix continues to deliver an exciting lineup of series that cater to a wide range of tastes: gripping political dramas to thought-provoking social commentaries, hilarious comedies, and intense thrillers.

The power of a great series lies in its ability to transport viewers into different worlds, whether it’s the high-stakes realm of politics in The Residence, the harrowing realities of exploitation in Baby Farm, or the coming-of-age struggles explored in Adolescence.

Netflix’s latest offerings also tap into themes of resilience and ambition, as seen in Running Point, a sports comedy with a strong female lead, and Survival of the Thickest, a refreshing take on self-love and career reinvention.

Whether you’re in the mood for an intriguing murder mystery set in the White House, a chilling exposé on dark underground networks, or a heartwarming story of self-discovery, there’s something on the streaming platform to keep you entertained this week.

1. The Residence

Set within the illustrious walls of the White House, The Residence is a witty murder mystery that unfolds during a state dinner.

When a high-profile guest is found dead, a seasoned detective is called in to unravel the complex web of secrets, politics, and intrigue among the distinguished guests and staff. Created by Shondaland , known for hits like Scandal and Bridgerton , this series combines sharp storytelling with a stellar ensemble cast.

The blend of political drama and classic whodunit elements keeps viewers on the edge.