5 Must-Watch Netflix series to binge this week

Netflix continues to deliver an exciting lineup of series that cater to a wide range of tastes: gripping political dramas to thought-provoking social commentaries, hilarious comedies, and intense thrillers.
The power of a great series lies in its ability to transport viewers into different worlds, whether it’s the high-stakes realm of politics in The Residence, the harrowing realities of exploitation in Baby Farm, or the coming-of-age struggles explored in Adolescence.
Netflix’s latest offerings also tap into themes of resilience and ambition, as seen in Running Point, a sports comedy with a strong female lead, and Survival of the Thickest, a refreshing take on self-love and career reinvention.
Whether you’re in the mood for an intriguing murder mystery set in the White House, a chilling exposé on dark underground networks, or a heartwarming story of self-discovery, there’s something on the streaming platform to keep you entertained this week.
1. The Residence
Set within the illustrious walls of the White House, The Residence is a witty murder mystery that unfolds during a state dinner.
When a high-profile guest is found dead, a seasoned detective is called in to unravel the complex web of secrets, politics, and intrigue among the distinguished guests and staff. Created by Shondaland, known for hits like Scandal and Bridgerton, this series combines sharp storytelling with a stellar ensemble cast.
The blend of political drama and classic whodunit elements keeps viewers on the edge.
2. Baby Farm
Baby Farm delves into the dark underbelly of a seemingly benevolent NGO in Lagos that exploits vulnerable pregnant women for profit.
The narrative follows Adanna, a young woman lured into the facility under pretenses, and Cherise, a famous actress struggling with infertility, whose paths cross in unexpected and harrowing ways.
This Nollywood limited series offers a gripping exploration of exploitation and survival, shedding light on real-world issues within a dramatic and engaging storyline.
Its authentic portrayal of Lagos and the complex characters make it a standout addition to Netflix's international offerings.
3. Adolescence
Adolescence is a British crime drama that centers on the Miller family, whose lives are upended when their 13-year-old son, Jamie, is arrested for the murder of a schoolgirl.
The series provides an immersive, continuous-shot portrayal of the family's turmoil and the societal implications of the case.
Praised for its innovative filming technique and exploration of the influence of social media on youth, Adolescence offers a thought-provoking and emotionally charged viewing experience. Its critical acclaim and relevance make it a must-watch.
4. Running Point
This lighthearted sports comedy follows a woman who becomes the new president of a major basketball team.
As she steps into this high-pressure role, she must navigate the challenges of proving herself in a male-dominated industry while managing the eccentric personalities of players and staff.
With its blend of humour, sports intrigue, and a charismatic lead performance, Running Point offers a refreshing take on the sports genre, appealing to both sports enthusiasts and comedy lovers alike.
5. Survival of the Thickest
Based on Michelle Buteau's memoir, this comedy-drama follows Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size, and newly single woman rebuilding her life as a struggling stylist in New York City.
With the support of her friends and a body-positive attitude, Mavis embarks on a journey of self-discovery, career challenges, and romantic adventures.
Survival of the Thickest offers a heartfelt and humorous exploration of self-love and resilience. Michelle Buteau's authentic portrayal and the show's diverse representation make it both relatable and inspiring.
These series provide a mix of mystery, drama, comedy, and social commentary, ensuring that there's something for every viewer to enjoy on Netflix this week.