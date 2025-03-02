Senator Natasha once falsely accused me of sexual harassment - Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, social media personality and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has recalled how Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused him of sexual harassment back in 2014.

Omokri's remarks came amid the recent sexual misconduct allegation leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha, a lawmaker representing Kogi Central District in the Senate, was involved in an altercation with Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, over the seating arrangement in the senate.

Subsequently, the Kogi lawmaker went on national television to accuse the Senate President of sexual harassment. She claimed that her ordeal in the Red Chamber started after she rejected several sexual advances from the former Governor.

Following the allegation, some netizens dug up evidence of similar claims the lawmaker made in 214 when she accused Omokri of sexually harassing her.

The screenshots of the posts, which are no longer on the lawmaker's account, were circulated on social media, prompting media houses to contact the former presidential aide for comment in light of the latest development.

Omokri recalls Natasha's sexual harassment allegation

Reacting to the development on his X account, Omokri confirmed that he had been contacted by media houses for interviews about the lawmaker's latest claim but begged not to be involved in the issue.

He explained that the media wanted to get his take since he suffered a similar allegation from the senator.

Though he said he does not know if Senator Natasha’s claim against the Senate President was true, he recounted how the Kogi lawmaker accused him of sexual harassment on social media.

“I do not know if what Senator Natasha Akpoti accused the Senate President of is true, as I was not physically present when the alleged events took place. However, I can testify that Senator Natasha Akpoti once had an altercation with me on social media over a post where a woman made advances at me. I rejected her and stated that my wife is a beauty queen and is more than enough for me,” Omokri wrote on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The social media personality disclosed that the woman, whose advances he rejected, happened to be a friend of senator Natasha.

Continuing, Omokri said, “After I had scorned her friend’s advances, Senator Akpoti accused me of sexually harassing her at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, during a reception held for the visiting Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, when he visited Nigeria between May 4 and May 7, 2014.

“Unfortunately for Senator Akpoti, during those dates, I was sent to the United States of America as President Jonathan’s special envoy. I met and was photographed with multiple U.S. officials, including State Department officials, in Washington, D.C.”

Omokri reveals how he cleared his name

To clear himself of Natasha's allegation, Omokri said he published a First Class British Airways ticket and his passport to prove his alibi on the dates Senator Akpoti alleged he sexually harassed her.

“After I published that evidence, Miss Natasha Akpoti, as she then was, deleted every trace of her allegations against me and the video she had made insulting me, my wife and my newborn daughter,” he added.

The ex-presidential aide revealed that he agreed to an out-of-court resolution of the matter with Natasha after the intervention of a respected Christian clergyman.