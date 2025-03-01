BREAKING: Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence on Akpabio’s alleged sexual misconduct against his wife

High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, has broken his silence over the ongoing dispute between his wife, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a strongly worded statement, Uduaghan urged the Senate to accord his wife the respect and dignity she deserves.

Uduaghan, who initially chose not to comment, said recent developments forced him to speak out.

“Certain sentiments are being stirred up unnecessarily, distracting from the serious underlying allegations, which should concern every discerning individual with sound family values,” he said.

Defending his wife’s integrity and political mandate, Uduaghan asserted that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was duly elected by the people who have great confidence in her leadership.

He described her as a devoted wife whose commitment to truth remains steadfast.

The Warri chief also disclosed that he had personally intervened in the matter, meeting with Akpabio to ensure the dispute was handled with maturity and respect.

“I approached the matter with the utmost responsibility, as my duty as a traditional leader who fosters peace and harmony. We reached an understanding to resolve the issue amicably,” Uduaghan revealed.

However, despite their agreement, he lamented that his wife continued to face alleged harassment.

“She has confided in me about her interactions with the Senate President, whom I considered a family friend,” he stated.

Expressing unwavering faith in his marriage, Uduaghan declared his love and commitment to his wife.

“I would never trade her for anything; she is the greatest joy of my life,” he affirmed.

Calling for respect and fairness, he urged the Senate and Akpabio to uphold dignity in dealing with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan while allowing legal processes to take their course.