Miyetti Allah leader shot dead in Plateau

Gunmen have killed Muhammad Adamu, the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Adamu was shot dead on Wednesday, March 19, shortly after breaking his fast, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

His body has been deposited at the General Hospital in Barikin Ladi, where he is set to be buried on Thursday, March 20.

Confirming the incident, Danjuma Ibrahim, the youth leader of Barikin Ladi LGA, revealed that this was the third time Adamu had been targeted.

“The gunmen attacked him and shot him several times. There are bullet wounds on his body. After they shot him, they fled the area,” Ibrahim said.

“Security personnel, including police and soldiers, responded, and we were with them at the hospital when he was rushed there.”

The Plateau State MACBAN chairman has condemned the killing and urged security agencies to swiftly apprehend those responsible.

Adamu was known for his efforts in promoting peace in Barikin Ladi, a region that has experienced tensions in the past. Ibrahim described him as a key figure in maintaining stability.

“He played a vital role in ensuring peace within the Barikin Ladi area. His demise will continue to linger in our memory because of his significance to sustaining peace in the community,” he said.