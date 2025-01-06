Residents scamper for safety as gunmen demand ₦172.7m in Zamfara villages

The levies, reportedly orchestrated by notorious bandit leader Danisuhu, come with threats of violence for non-compliance.

Alongside monetary demands, residents are also required to provide in-kind contributions such as bags of soybeans, according to a report by Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency publication.

“The inability to pay these levies often results in brutal attacks by the bandits, leaving the residents with no option but to flee,” a local source revealed.

Among the targeted villages, Kunchin Kalgo faces the highest levy of ₦20 million, while Sungawa and Rakyabu have been asked for ₦15 million each.

Smaller villages like Gijinzama and Kauyen Kane face demands of ₦8.5 million and ₦5 million, respectively.

“Hundreds of residents have abandoned their homes, farmlands, and livelihoods, fearing brutal attacks by the bandits,” the report stated.

While security improvements have been noted in Tsafe town and the Funtua-Tsafe axis, the rural villages of Tsafe West remain vulnerable.

Residents are now urgently appealing for government intervention to prevent further displacement and violence.