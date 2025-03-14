Kogi women defends Akpabio - lambast Natasha over sexual harassment allegation

The Ebira Women Professionals Forum (EWPF) has dismissed the sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, insisting that the accusation by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is baseless.

In a statement on Friday, March 14, the group, led by its President General, Hajia Salamatu Abdullahi, condemned the allegations, accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan of attempting to tarnish Akpabio’s reputation internationally.

“The Senate President has always been an advocate for gender inclusivity and was recognised for his contributions to women's empowerment during his tenure as Akwa Ibom Governor,” the statement read.

The EWPF referenced the testimony of Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who recently defended Akpabio’s innocence.

Nwebonyi recounted a visit to Uyo in December 2023 for Akpabio’s birthday, where he travelled in the same vehicle as Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband.

“At no point during the trip did I witness any form of harassment,” Nwebonyi stated, challenging the credibility of the allegations.

The women’s group also accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of being a serial blackmailer, alleging that she had a history of making false accusations for political gain.

“The testimony from an insider who was part of the visit cannot be disputed,” EWPF declared.

Applauding the Senate’s decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan for alleged unparliamentary conduct, the group urged Ebira women to uphold the dignity of their heritage and refrain from actions that could bring disrepute to their community.

The allegations against Akpabio have stirred controversy, with supporters and critics taking sides.